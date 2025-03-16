Pathsala: The Guwahati incident in Assam stirred controversy after a woman, allegedly intoxicated, caused chaos in a public area. Eyewitnesses reported that the woman, appearing heavily drunk, created a scene, disrupted traffic, and engaged in heated arguments with bystanders.

The incident, which occurred in a busy part of the city in Guwahati, was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

In another incident, a group of young men and a girl, allegedly intoxicated after attending the Barpeta Doul Mohotsav, crashed their car in Sarthebari late last night.

According to local sources, the car lost control, leading to the accident.

Following the incident, locals raised concerns about the rising cases of drunk driving and reckless behavior during festivals.

A video of the accident scene has gone viral on social media, sparking debates about road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.