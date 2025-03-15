Assam: Eminent Educationist Lakshhira Das passes ?away

Guwahati: Eminent educationist, poet, lyricist, and singer Lakshhira Das, passed ?away at the age of 94 on Saturday morning at her residence in Rajgarh of Guwahati, Assam following a heart attack.

Lakshhira Das was born on February 13, 1931, in Sualkuchi, Assam.

She completed her matriculation from Government Girls’ High School, Jorhat, in 1946 and ?her intermediate studies in Arts from J.B. College, Jorhat.

She later graduated from Cotton ?College and completed her postgraduate degree in 1954. She earned her Ph.D. from Gauhati ?University.

Das served as the Head of the Department of Education at Cotton College, Guwahati from 1957 ?onwards. During his academic career, he mentored 14 Ph.D. scholars and presented research ?papers at various national and international seminars.?

As a prolific writer, Dr. Das authored 14 books in Assamese and English. Some of his notable ?works include Prathama, Gitarghya, Songs of Lakshmira, Pranaar Muktidhara, Stories of Oscar Wilde (translated)?, Tapasi, Pranaganga, Tales of the Sun and the Sea.

She was the mother of renowned ghazal singer Anirban Das. She was also a recognized lyricist of Guwahati Akashvani.

AIR Guwahati approved her as a lyricist, composer, and singer by AIR in 1948. With a career spanning over 60 years, Das composed nearly 2,000 songs and translated 50 Rabindra Sangeets for AIR.

She also lent her voice ?to two Assamese films Sarapat and Lachit Barphukan. She was honored with the best Background ?Singer Award for her contribution to Lachit Barphukan (1968).

Lakshhira Das received several prestigious awards during her journey. President of the Assam Kabi Sanmilan, Assam Sahitya Sabha (Shuwalkuchi Session, ??1979)?, Basanti Bardoloi Award, Assam Sahitya Sabha (1995)?, Rajkhowa Award (2011)?, Howly Award (2015)?, Bhupen Hazarika Award (2019)?, and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2022) for his overall contribution to the visual arts also decorated the eminent personality of Lakshhira Das.

Lakshhira Das was also an eminent figure in Assam’s educational and cultural spheres.

Her demise ?marks the end of a golden chapter in Assam’s literary and artistic heritage.?