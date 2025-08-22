Guwahati: A 29-year-old engineer from Assam, who had recently moved to Noida after a promotion, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Sector 83 on Tuesday evening, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Ankur Bikash Borah, a native of Assam’s Lakhimpur, was working as a senior application engineer at Cadence in Noida SEZ, Phase 2. He had shifted from Bengaluru to Noida just six weeks ago and was staying temporarily at a hotel while searching for accommodation.

According to police, Borah was returning to his hotel from office around 7.30 pm on Tuesday when an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed into the bike-taxi he was riding pillion, near the Sector 83 Metro station. The driver, Vijendra Kumar (35) of Greater Noida, also sustained injuries.

Investigators said the impact left Borah with multiple injuries, including a critical head injury, as he was wearing a low-quality helmet. A passerby alerted a police response vehicle, and both victims were rushed to a hospital, where Borah succumbed to his injuries later that night. Kumar was discharged after treatment.

Family members said Borah had called his younger brother in Bengaluru moments after the crash, telling him he was in severe pain before the call got disconnected. Locals later claimed that a Mahindra Thar without a number plate was involved in the accident.

On Thursday, Borah’s last rites were performed in his hometown. He is survived by his parents and younger brother.

Police said CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to trace the offending vehicle. “A case will be registered once we receive a formal complaint from the family,” said Vindyachal Tiwari, SHO, Phase 2 police station.

The incident has left Borah’s friends and colleagues shocked. His college, the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, also condoled his death.

Meanwhile, Noida Traffic Police carried out a drive against bike-taxi operators on Thursday, penalising 145 drivers for helmet violations, incomplete paperwork, and traffic offences. Officials said they are reviewing policies regarding the commercial use of private vehicles registered on ride-hailing platforms.