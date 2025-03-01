Pathsala: A tragic incident has raised concerns over the safety of transporting gas cylinders on motorbikes in Assam.

In a recent accident, 43-year-old Kishor Choudhury, a Medical Representative, lost his life when a gas cylinder fell off another bike and struck him as he rode on the road in Kaljar, Barpeta district, Assam.

Kishor was riding his motorcycle when a gas cylinder, improperly secured on a bike ahead of him, detached and rolled into his path.

Despite his efforts to avoid it, the sudden obstruction caused him to lose control and crash, resulting in his death on the spot.

Witnesses described the incident as horrifying, with one bystander stating, “The gas cylinder fell with no warning, and it was too late for the rider to react. The crash happened so fast. It’s terrifying to think that something as simple as a gas cylinder could cause such a tragedy.”

This fatal accident has raised concerns about the safety risks of transporting gas cylinders on motorbikes, especially in densely populated areas.

Although not illegal, experts warn that improper handling or inadequate securing of heavy items can lead to devastating consequences.

As the community mourns his loss, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by the improper transport of hazardous materials.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem at the Fakharuddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital in Barpeta.