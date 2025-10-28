Guwahati: A road accident claimed three lives on National Highway 27 at Silchang in Jagiroad, Assam, on Tuesday.

A speeding Creta vehicle struck a road divider and overturned.

The deceased are Kantheswar Bordoloi, Ashfiq Hussain, and Manas Mahanta.

They all died on spot.

Two other passengers are suffering from critical injuries and were transferred to Nagaon for medical treatment, reports India TodayNE.

Bordoloi, a gynaecologist at Morigaon Civil Hospital, had previously made headlines in September when he performed 21 caesarean section deliveries within 10 hours.

The district health authority show-caused him “over alleged non-compliance with sterilisation and patient-safety protocols.”

The marathon surgical session, which was held between 3:40 pm on September 5 and 1:50 am on September 6, prompted the additional district commissioner (health) to seek comprehensive reports for each procedure.

Police are probing the circumstances leading to Tuesday’s crash, including whether excessive speed was the primary cause.