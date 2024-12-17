Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has ordered to quash the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the Assam Government that allowed buffalo and bulbul bird fights in the state.

The court’s order came after petitions filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

The court held that the SOP, dated December 27, 2023, violated the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The judgment also cited a 2014 Supreme Court ruling in Animal Welfare Board of India vs. A. Nagaraja, which prohibits animal fighting [1).

PETA India had submitted investigations revealing the horrific treatment of animals in these fights.

Buffaloes were beaten and forced to fight, while bulbuls were starved, intoxicated, and made to fight over food.

Arunima Kedia, PETA India’s Lead Legal Counsel, welcomed the judgment, stating that buffaloes and bulbuls are gentle animals that feel pain and terror and should not be forced into bloody fights.

It may be mentioned that each year during festivities, these animal fights are organised across the state.

Although over the years concerns were raised regarding animal rights and welfare, people often tend to arrange these without much concern.

Even some ministers over the years were seen promoting such fights.