Assam: Girijananda Chowdhury University hosts lecture on sustainable energy solutions by Dr Baker Farangis

Guwahati: Dr Baker Farangis, a well-known physicist and renewable energy expert, gave an important lecture at Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) in Guwahati, Assam on March 20.

The lecture focused on new developments in renewable energy technologies and their potential to help solve the global environmental crisis. Dr Farangis, who currently works as a Scientific Assistant at the Technical University of Central Hesse in Germany, talked about how sustainable energy solutions are essential for fighting climate change.

Dr Farangis has an impressive background, having worked as Research Director at Mittelhessen University of Applied Sciences and taught physics at universities in Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

His work mainly involves creating decentralized renewable energy systems, with notable projects like his involvement in a DAAD-funded initiative at Erbil Polytechnic University in Iraq.

During the lecture, Dr Farangis explained that energy cannot be created or destroyed, but it can be changed from one form to another. He pointed out that the sun is the main source of energy for the Earth and discussed new technologies that use solar power more efficiently.

These technologies have improved so much that they can now achieve up to 50% efficiency, much higher than the current 30% standard. He also explained how the lack of sustainable energy sources can lead to global conflicts, like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, showing the need for secure energy solutions.

Dr Farangis talked about how we are in the middle of a major scientific change in renewable energy. While the field is still new, it is developing quickly, and he stressed the importance of taking action now to prevent further damage caused by our dependence on fossil fuels.

The event, which took place in Conference Hall 408 at GCU’s Azara campus, was attended by many students and faculty from the School of Engineering & Technology and the School of Natural Sciences. After the lecture, there was a Q&A session where attendees could ask Dr Farangis about topics like energy policies and new technologies.

In his welcome speech, Jayanta Deka, Chancellor of GCU, highlighted the university’s commitment to renewable energy research and sustainable development. The lecture was a great opportunity for knowledge sharing and collaboration, showing GCU’s dedication to supporting innovation and solving global energy challenges.