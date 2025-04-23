Assam: Govt permits fishing at Kaziranga's sixth addition, sparks controversy

Guwahati: The Sonitpur and Biswanath district administrations have reportedly issued permits for fishing activities within the sixth addition area of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, triggering strong opposition from wildlife activists.

The move is being decried as a blatant violation of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, given the area’s status as a national park and a crucial part of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve.

Wildlife activists, speaking on condition of anonymity, highlighted the sixth addition as a particularly vulnerable entry point, making it susceptible to poaching attempts.

They expressed grave concerns that this decision could set a dangerous precedent, with demands for similar fishing permits already surfacing in other regions like Nagaon.

Adding to the conservation concerns, the final notification process for the ninth addition (25.70 sq km) to Kaziranga National Park has been stalled. Reports indicate that the Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur has cited the presence of existing households in the area.

Instead of pursuing relocation or settlement of rights, there are alarming indications that a complete de-notification of the ninth addition, which is known to harbor rhinos and other large mammals, is being considered.

Furthermore, the tenth addition (4.52 sq km), notified as recently as November 8, 2021, and handed over to Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) authorities due to its significant biodiversity, is also facing a potential downgrade.

Despite having no villages or settlements, plans are allegedly underway to denotify it or reclassify it as a Reserve Forest.

The activists also pointed to alleged “GAP areas” created by boundary demarcation and the shifting riverscape between the main Kaziranga National Park and its additions.

These gaps, they fear, are opening a “Pandora’s Box” of potential issues related to fishing rights and tourism activities within ecologically sensitive zones.

In a significant development, the Assam government has abruptly withdrawn its ambitious proposal for a massive 3600 sq. km integrated Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) encompassing Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) and seven adjoining Protected Areas.

In a letter addressed to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota cited unresolved boundary issues, unsettled community rights, and the potential for severe socio-economic distress as key reasons for the withdrawal.