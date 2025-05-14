Guwahati: The Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, has ordered the transfer and promotion of 21 Indian Forest Service (IFS) and Assam Forest Service (AFS) officers in a major reshuffle.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, IFS (RR: 2000), currently serving as Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, has been promoted and retained in the same post with the upgraded rank of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Muanthang Tungnung, IFS (RR: 2000), has been appointed as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (SF), Assam, following his promotion.

The government has promoted Sunnydeo Indradeo Choudhary, IFS (RR: 2011), from Divisional Forest Officer (I/C) of North Kamrup Division, Rangia, to Conservator of Forests, Central Assam Circle, Guwahati.

Jitendra Kumar, IFS (RR: 2010), who served as DCF (Publicity), O/o the PCCF & HoFF, Assam, has been transferred to the post of Divisional Forest Officer, Lakhimpur SF Division, Lakhimpur.

B.V. Sandeep, IFS (RR: 2015), has taken over as Divisional Forest Officer, Digboi Division, replacing Shri T.C. Ranjith Ram, IFS, who moves to North Kamrup Division, Rangia.

The government has also transferred Khagesh Pegu, IFS (RR: 2016), from Biswanath W/L Division to DCF (Publicity), while Nandha Kumar, IFS (RR: 2017), moves from Jorhat Division to Dibrugarh Division with additional charge of Dibrugarh SF Division.

P. Monica Kishore, IFS (RR: 2019), has taken charge as Divisional Forest Officer, Jorhat Division, with additional responsibility as Working Plan Officer (UAC), Jorhat, succeeding Nandha Kumar.

In another shift, Chiranjeev P. Jain, IFS (RR: 2019), has moved from Karimganj to Sivasagar Division, while Alekh Saxena, IFS (RR: 2021), has been promoted and posted to Guwahati W/L Division.

Amol R. Borhade, IFS (RR: 2021), has been promoted and posted as Divisional Forest Officer, Karimganj Division.

Among the AFS officers, Hiranya Pathak, formerly DFO of Dhubri Division, has been appointed as Deputy Conservator of Forests (M&E), while Golap Bania, Deputy Conservator of Forests (IT), has replaced him in Dhubri.

Gunadeep Das has been transferred from Bongaigaon SF Division to Golaghat Division, and Sayambrita Dutta has been posted as DFO of Golaghat SF Division.

The reshuffle also includes the posting of Champak Deka to Sonitpur West Division, Rajib Hazarika to Nagaon W/L Division, Ritu Paban Borah to Biswanath W/L Division, and Kushal Kunwar Deka as Deputy Conservator of Forests (IT).

Additionally, Khanindra Kalita has been entrusted with the additional charge of Bongaigaon SF Division while continuing as DFO of Aie Valley Division.

The transfers and postings are effective immediately from the date the officers assume charge and will remain in force until further orders.