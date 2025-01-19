Assam
Air quality in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, continues to deteriorate, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 153, categorized as "Unhealthy."

Guwahati: Air quality in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, continues to deteriorate, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 153, categorized as “Unhealthy.”

This level of air pollution can affect everyone’s health, though sensitive individuals may experience more pronounced symptoms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Recommendations:

  • Limit outdoor activities: Consider postponing morning jogs or significantly reducing time spent outdoors.
  • Monitor your health: Pay attention to any respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or throat irritation.

Weather Update

Today’s high in Guwahati will reach a warm 25°C, with a nighttime low of 13°C. Expect foggy or misty conditions in the morning, gradually clearing to partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Yesterday’s Weather:

  • High Temperature: 27.8°C (4.1°C above average)
  • Low Temperature: 13.0°C
  • Upcoming Week’s Weather and Air Quality Forecast for Guwahati
DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)WeatherAQI (PM2.5)AQI Category
2025-01-192814Fog/mist in the morning, partly cloudy153Unhealthy
2025-01-202915Fog/mist in the morning, mainly clear134Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
2025-01-212915Fog/mist in the morning, mainly clear123Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
2025-01-223016Fog/mist in the morning, mainly clear113Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
2025-01-233016Fog or Mist134Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
2025-01-243016Fog or Mist135Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

 