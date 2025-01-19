Guwahati: Air quality in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam, continues to deteriorate, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 153, categorized as “Unhealthy.”

This level of air pollution can affect everyone’s health, though sensitive individuals may experience more pronounced symptoms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Recommendations:

Limit outdoor activities: Consider postponing morning jogs or significantly reducing time spent outdoors.

Consider postponing morning jogs or significantly reducing time spent outdoors. Monitor your health: Pay attention to any respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or throat irritation.

Weather Update

Today’s high in Guwahati will reach a warm 25°C, with a nighttime low of 13°C. Expect foggy or misty conditions in the morning, gradually clearing to partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Yesterday’s Weather:

High Temperature: 27.8°C (4.1°C above average)

Low Temperature: 13.0°C

Upcoming Week’s Weather and Air Quality Forecast for Guwahati

Date Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Weather AQI (PM2.5) AQI Category 2025-01-19 28 14 Fog/mist in the morning, partly cloudy 153 Unhealthy 2025-01-20 29 15 Fog/mist in the morning, mainly clear 134 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups 2025-01-21 29 15 Fog/mist in the morning, mainly clear 123 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups 2025-01-22 30 16 Fog/mist in the morning, mainly clear 113 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups 2025-01-23 30 16 Fog or Mist 134 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups 2025-01-24 30 16 Fog or Mist 135 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups