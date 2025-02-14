Guwahati: A couple was denied a wedding ceremony at three temples in Guwahati due to their inter-caste marriage, despite possessing a legal marriage certificate.

Despite possessing a legal marriage certificate, Raj Acharjee, a resident of the city’s Lalganesh area, was denied the ceremony at Basistha Temple and two other city temples because he married a “lower cast” woman.

According to reports, Acharjee had booked the Basistha Temple for his wedding on March 3, 2025, in December 2024. He was initially told a court marriage certificate was required, which he obtained on January 20, 2025, with both families’ approval.

However, when he returned to the temple on February 13 to submit the certificate, a different priest refused to conduct the ceremony, citing caste differences.

“When I questioned why they hadn’t informed me earlier, despite having my contact details, they claimed the person who took my booking was new and unaware of this ‘caste rule,” Acharjee said.

The priests refused his request for a written statement confirming the caste-based refusal, instead suggesting he find another temple.

Acharjee said he faced similar rejection at other prominent temples in Guwahati, including Kamakhya and Sukreshwar.

“This experience has been deeply disappointing and disheartening. If two consenting Hindu adults, with parental approval and a legal marriage certificate, cannot have their wedding rituals performed at a temple, then where does the institution of faith stand?” he said.

The temple authorities’ denial of the inter-caste marriage, citing tradition, has sparked outrage.

“It’s highly condemnable. The authorities should immediately apologize for denying the couple their rights. What message are they sending?” said a Guwahati resident.

Another resident added, “Traditions that create division and discrimination should be abolished. Unfortunately, the temple authorities have promoted such a tradition.”