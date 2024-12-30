Guwahati: Senior Assam police officer Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Guwahati, replacing Diganta Barah.

This appointment is part of a significant reshuffle of senior police officers announced by the Assam government today.

Mahanta, a 2006 batch IPS officer, known for his extensive experience in law enforcement, previously served as the Joint Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, overseeing critical areas like crime and intelligence.

He was promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) earlier this year.

Diganta Barah has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) (SB) Assam has also been given the additional charge as the Director of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon.

In addition to this key appointment, several other senior officers have been transferred and reassigned.

IPS Akhilesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) while retaining his current positions as Inspector General of Police (Communication) and Inspector General of Police (T&AP).

IPS Lachit Baruah will continue as Managing Director of Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd. IPS Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan has been transferred from Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) to Inspector General of Police (Admin).

IPS Vivek Raj Singh will assume the role of Inspector General of Police (T&AP) in addition to his current responsibilities as Inspector General of Police (MPC) and Inspector General of Police (BTAD).