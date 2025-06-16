Assam: Guwahati to host four matches in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Guwahati: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled the draft schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, confirming Guwahati’s role as a key host city.

Four league matches will be held at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, beginning with England vs Bangladesh on October 7 (3 PM). England will return to face Sri Lanka on October 11, while the highlight for local fans will be India’s face-off with New Zealand on October 23.

Guwahati’s final league match will be England vs New Zealand on October 26 (11 AM).

Significantly, Guwahati is also in line to host the first semifinal on October 29, but only if Pakistan fails to qualify. This could give Indian fans a chance to watch their team again, should India finish at the top or fourth in the group stage.

The tournament kicks off on September 30, with hosts India playing Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Defending champions Australia open their campaign against New Zealand on October 1 in Indore.

The round-robin stage concludes on October 26, and the top four teams will advance to the semifinals on October 29 and 30, followed by the final on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

Colombo’s inclusion as a co-host is part of a hybrid model due to Pakistan’s decision not to play in India. Matches will be held across Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo.

ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed enthusiasm, stating, “The confirmation of the schedule only builds excitement. With the eight best teams competing and passionate fans in the stands, we expect an unforgettable tournament.”

Participating Teams:

India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan

Key Guwahati Fixtures:

Oct 7: England vs Bangladesh (3 PM)

Oct 11: England vs Sri Lanka (3 PM)

Oct 23: India vs New Zealand (3 PM)

Oct 26: England vs New Zealand (11 AM)

Oct 29: Semifinal 1 (subject to Pakistan’s qualification)