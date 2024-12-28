Guwahati: A woman was allegedly abducted by four individuals, forced to consume a toxic substance, and left critically injured by the roadside in Batadrava, Nagaon district of Assam.

The victim a health worker at a private clinic in Nagaon, was found injured on the highway near Batadrawa.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

CCTV footage revealed that she was forcibly taken by the three college girls and a man suspected to be a jilted lover, who were dressed in uniforms.

Also Read: Assam: 3 intern doctors injured in car crash in Golaghat

According to Akhima’s statement, the girls, acting on the orders of one Billal Khan, took her to a hotel in the Sonaighat area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At the hotel, the suspects allegedly force-fed her a toxic substance, causing her to lose consciousness.

It was also alleged that Khan also attacked her with a knife.

Also Read: Assam: One shot while attempting to escape from police

The Batadrava police rescued the woman and admitted her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

While the police have recorded her statement, no arrests have been made yet.

The victim’s family has filed a formal complaint with the Nagaon Police Superintendent, demanding justice and accusing the Batadrawa police of attempting to suppress the incident.