Dibrugarh: A 10-month-old child was detected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and admitted at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

AMCH superintendent Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan said, “Four days ago, the child was admitted at AMCH for the common cold issue. Yesterday, the child was detected with the virus after a test from Lahowal ICMR-RMRC.”

“Since 2014, when such cases came to us, we sent samples to ICMR. It’s a routine test and after the test, it was detected”, he informed.

Bhuyan added, “The child in question is stable.”

He also informed that the virus infects children till the age of five and that it is is common virus.

He added that there was nothing to worry about.

A new study conducted by researchers from JIPMER-Poducherry, a premier national institute and tertiary hospital, revealed that Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), known for causing respiratory issues in children, has not only been present in India for years but has also evolved.