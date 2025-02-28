Guwahati: An MA student was arrested for allegedly forging his HSLC admit card to qualify for the police recruitment interview in Bajali, Assam.

Bajali police arrested the Master of Arts (MA) student, Harunur Rashid, for allegedly forging his High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) admit card and manipulating his date of birth to appear younger.

This was done in an attempt to qualify for the Assam Police recruitment exam, which requires candidates to be under 25 years of age.

Rashid, a former student of Harendra Chitra College, was detained after police discovered the fraudulent alteration of his age.

He appeared for the HSLC exam in 2011 and is currently pursuing his MA degree, having already passed exams in four subjects.

The higher officials first noticed the discrepancy and informed the police, who then seized Rashid’s manipulated HSLC admit card and other forged documents.

Rashid admitted to altering his birthdate to improve his chances of qualifying for the police recruitment interview.

Police have urged the public to report any suspicious activities related to recruitment or document forgery, ensuring that all candidates are selected based on merit and eligibility.