Guwahati: A man in Dima Hasao, Assam was allegedly murdered but the perpetrators attempted to make the incident look like a suicide, reports claimed on Friday.

Police said the man named Kaniya Terang was abducted and brutally murdered

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, his body was found hung from a tree to stage a suicide.

The incident occurred in Langmeklu village under Umrangso police station.

According to reports, Terang’s body was recovered on December 22 at around 10 pm, with visible signs of torture and injury.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police have launched an investigation into the case after the victim’s family filed a complaint.

The family has appealed to the government for a thorough investigation and stringent action against the perpetrators. The police are currently probing the case, and the victim’s body has been sent for autopsy to Haflong Hospital. Further details are awaited.