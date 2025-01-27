Assam: A man has been detained by Garchuk police on Monday in connection with the bomb scare at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on January 26.

As per sources, the man identified as Mintu Bharali, a resident of Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district had left his bag in front of a shop and vanished, triggering panic at the ISBT.

In response, Garchuk police launched an investigation and successfully apprehended the suspect.

Guwahati Police acted swiftly after discovering an unclaimed bag near the ISBT on Sunday morning, raising concerns over potential explosives during the Republic Day celebrations.

The area was immediately cordoned off for safety.

