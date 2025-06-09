Guwahati: A middle-aged man was found completely charred inside his residence in the Beltola area of Guwahati, Assam, on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Chahani, a long-time night watchman employed in the Basistha Chariali locality.

According to early reports, the fire broke out during the night while Chahani was asleep. The blaze resulted in his death, though the exact cause of the fire and how it engulfed him remain unknown.

Locals were alerted to the tragedy in the morning, and soon after, officials from the Basistha Police Station arrived at the scene.

Authorities recovered Chahani’s severely burnt body and have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and whether any foul play was involved.

