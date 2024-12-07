Udalguri: A court in Udalguri, Assam sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for a murder he committed in 2017.

The District and Sessions judge N Senabaya Deori pronounced the verdict convicting Lurkho Munda to rigorous imprisonment for life and additionally imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence under Section 302 of IPC.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The convict allegedly hacked one Illiam Kujur to death with a wood plank.

Also Read: Assam: Protectors turn predators as Rani timber smuggling thrives

The convict and the deceased were both friends.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deceased’s relative later lodged an FIR with Dimakuchi police narrating the incident and police after a thorough investigation registered the case vide Dimakuchi PS case no 94/2017 under section 302 of IPC arrested Munda.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Mukul Sangma says no plan of returning to Congress

After a trial, the court convicted Munda to life.

The court further directed the District Legal Service Authority to grant compensation of rupees five lakhs to the next kin of the victim under section 357 of CrPC /395 of BNSS of the victim compensation scheme.