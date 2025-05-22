Guwahati: A distressing incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon aboard the MV Bhagirathi ferry when a passenger reportedly jumped into the Assam’s Brahmaputra River in an apparent act of suicide.

The tragic event occurred around 3:20 pm as the ferry traveled from Guwahati to Rajaduar in North Guwahati, Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The passenger has been identified as Golok Rajbongshi (60s), a resident of Dahudi, Nalbari district, who reportedly jumped into the Brahmaputra River in an apparent act of suicide.

Sources indicate that Rajbongshi appeared calm moments before the incident. He left behind a small bundle on the ferry’s deck, which contained a handwritten suicide note addressed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his sandals and Rs 300 in cash.

In his poignant final message, Rajbongshi cited physical illness and emotional distress as the reasons for his drastic step. The note also contained two earnest appeals to the Assam Chief Minister.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Due to physical illness, I took this step. No one is to be blamed for this,” he wrote.

“I have only two requests for the Hon’ble Chief Minister. First, please ensure job placement for my only son. Second, do not instruct SDRF or NDRF to search for my body. Let me disappear into the horizon of the river, ” the letter added.

Eyewitnesses on board were stunned by the sudden act and were unable to intervene in time.

Authorities were immediately notified, and search and rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were swiftly deployed to the incident site.

As of the latest reports, Golok Rajbongshi’s body remains untraced, despite ongoing search efforts.