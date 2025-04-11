Haflong: Residents of Assam’s Haflong area on Friday morning, discovered a dead body inside the General Motor Workshop (Singh Garage), near Girls Higher Secondary School, according to Haflong Police.

Police officials stated that the residents of the area reportedly found the dead body, identified as Bablu Das, aged 39, hanging inside the staff room of the motor workshop.

Upon receiving the information, Haflong Police rushed to the spot and took down the body in the presence of an executive magistrate, the official asserted.

The police have sent the body to Haflong Civil Hospital of Assam for an autopsy, the official added.

Inspector Khrisna Kanta Doley, the officer-in-charge of Haflong Police Station, stated that the initial findings suggest a possible case of suicide.

He noted that the deceased’s wife is currently in mourning, and details of the incident may emerge once she is able to provide information. Meanwhile, the authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, Doley added.

Sources stated that the workshop owner reportedly prohibited any attempt to capture video footage of the incident area, the reasons for which remain unclear.

Notably, the deceased, Bablu Das, was a resident of Bihara in the Cachar district.

He had been residing in a rented house near Girls High School in Haflong and had worked as a mechanic at the Singh Garage for over ten years.

He leaves behind his pregnant wife, who is four months into her term, and their three-year-old child.