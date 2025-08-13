Guwahati: The Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust, a Guwahati-based organization dedicated to promoting Assamese literature, has announced its call for applications for the 2025 Munin Barkotoki Writing Fellowships.

The fellowship aims to support the creation of high-quality, time-bound book manuscripts in Assamese or English, focusing on themes related to Assam’s languages, literature, or culture.

Up to three fellowships will be awarded, each offering a stipend of Rs. 1,20,000. This amount will be disbursed in four installments over a maximum period of 18 months.

The fellowship is open to Indian citizens under the age of 50 as of January 1, 2025.

Interested candidates are required to submit a detailed book proposal (1,000–2,000 words), a CV with full contact details, proof of age, a writing sample (2,000 words), and two references from the literary or cultural fields.

All application materials must be sent to the office of the Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust at Panchabati, Guwahati – 781003.

The deadline for applications is October 15, 2025. For more information, applicants can visit the trust’s website at https://www.muninbarkotoki.org/.

The Munin Borokotki Memorial Trust, founded in memory of the renowned writer and journalist Munin Borokotki, has been actively involved in various cultural and literary activities.

Renuka Devi Barkataki, the wife of Munin Barkotoki, was the founding Managing Trustee of the memorial trust.