Guwahati: Despite concerns from environmental groups, the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has given its nod for oil and gas exploration near the Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary at Mariani in Jorhat district along Assam-Nagaland border.

The Standing Committee of the NBWL greenlit the proposal by Vedanta Group’s Cairn Oil & Gas to conduct exploratory drilling at the Dissoi Valley Reserve Forest within the sanctuary’s eco-sensitive zone.

Earlier, Assam’s principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden had recommended clearance for the project in August last year, citing “national interest.”

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Environment Ministry had also granted in-principle approval in its meeting on August 27 last year.

While the government insists that only exploratory drilling will be permitted, environmentalists fear this could pave the way for commercial oil extraction.

The decision comes despite recommendations against commercial drilling within the eco-sensitive zone.

According to the minutes of the NBWL meeting, an inspection team, comprising officials from the Environment Ministry, the Wildlife Institute of India, and the Assam Forest department, found that exploratory drilling would have minimal impact.

However, they emphasized that no oil or gas extraction should be allowed within the zone, even if reserves are discovered.

Vedanta Group has assured the government that no commercial drilling will take place and that exploration will be limited to identifying hydrocarbon reserves.

Any extraction, if reserves are found, will be carried out from outside the eco-sensitive zone.

The project site lies in a disputed area on the Assam-Nagaland border, adding another layer of complexity to the issue.

The inspection team encountered resistance from local Naga communities, who emphasized that no drilling operations would be allowed without their consent.

The Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary is home to seven primate species and plays a crucial role in regional biodiversity.

The large eco-sensitive zone surrounding the sanctuary is vital for maintaining connectivity with nearby forests. However, the sanctuary is already facing pressures from human activities, including a planned railway line electrification project.

This decision has sparked controversy, with environmentalists raising concerns about the potential impact on the fragile ecosystem and the long-term consequences of oil exploration in the region.