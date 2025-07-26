Guwahati: A 24-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Assam’s Katigorah, just four days after his marriage, triggering an investigation and widespread speculation among local residents.

The deceased, identified as Tapas Das of Sonagiri, Katigorah, had recently married a widow through a court-registered ceremony held in Silchar.

Following the wedding, the couple began living at the house of Tapas’s maternal uncle in Cheragi Bazar, rather than his parental home. According to sources, Das reportedly chose not to return to his family residence due to social tensions surrounding his marriage to a widow.

On Saturday morning, his body was discovered hanging inside a room at his uncle’s residence. Police were immediately alerted and arrived at the scene to recover the body, which was subsequently sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Speaking to reporters, Tapas’s maternal uncle said he had not noticed any problems between the couple. “I woke up this morning and found him dead. I have no idea what happened,” he told the media.

The incident has triggered speculation in the locality, particularly after it emerged that the woman’s previous husband had also reportedly died by suicide under similar circumstances. The back-to-back deaths have raised eyebrows in the community, although no foul play has been officially confirmed.