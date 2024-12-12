Guwahati: A high-level technical discussion and demonstration session was held on Thursday between the Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) and the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) in Assam’s Guwahati.

During the session, a number of state-of-the-art technologies for automated bridge monitoring and robotic underwater bridge maintenance were discussed and a detailed roadmap for collaboration between the two institutions on this aspect was developed.

One of the interesting technologies discussed during the session was an advanced underwater inspection and maintenance system for railway bridges, which will utilise robotics and AI-based systems to address the unique challenges of underwater bridge maintenance, including fault detection and retrofitting.

Another major area of discussion was a command centre-based predictive maintenance system for the automatic monitoring of railway bridges, which is a cutting-edge initiative aimed at enhancing bridge safety through predictive analytics.

The session was held in the presence of NF Railway’s General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and other senior officials.

Senior professors from various departments of IIT Guwahati were also present during the discussion session.

Recently, the NF Railway signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with IIT Guwahati to develop innovative solutions aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability in rail infrastructure.

The collaboration between NF Railway and IIT Guwahati sets a benchmark for blending academic research with practical implementation in the railway sector.

This initiative is a significant step toward modernising India’s railway network, prioritising safety, efficiency and sustainability.