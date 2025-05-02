Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has initiated joint patrolling operations along sensitive stretches near the India-Bangladesh border under its jurisdiction in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal.

This collaborative effort involves close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Border Security Force (BSF).

The joint initiative aims to enhance surveillance along railway routes situated close to the international boundary in Northeast India.

According to the reports, dedicated patrolling teams comprising personnel from all three agencies will monitor vulnerable sections of the railway line.

Their primary tasks include preventing tampering, detecting and deterring intrusions, and mitigating any potential threats to passenger safety and railway assets.

NFR chief PRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma confirmed that the authority is conducting these joint patrols across multiple divisions within the railway zone.

“We are placing special emphasis on sectors directly adjoining the Bangladesh border,” he said.

Sarma further stated that a major part of the initiative included a comprehensive security check at Badarpur railway station in Assam’s Lumding Division

“Security personnel thoroughly inspected the station premises, platforms, and surroundings to identify and prevent any unauthorised activities, thereby ensuring safety for the travelling public,” Sarma asserted.

He noted that the authority has conducted a joint motor trolley inspection between the Silchar and Katakhal sections of Assam’s Lumding Division.

Teams from the RPF, GRP, and BSF conducted intensive monitoring of railway infrastructure, looking for signs of tampering, intrusion, or potential threats, and verifying the overall readiness of railway safety systems in the region.

Sarma said that the Alipurduar Division in West Bengal witnessed joint foot patrolling from New Maynaguri to New Domohani railway station.

“This on-foot inspection along the railway track aimed to ensure track safety, prevent illegal crossings, and detect any suspicious activity in the area,” Sharma added.

Furthermore, the multi-agency teams will also assess the operational readiness of existing railway safety systems and ensure that robust real-time response mechanisms are effectively in place.

This proactive security measure follows growing concerns regarding illegal cross-border movements in the region.

Notably, since the change in government in Bangladesh last year, there has been a reported increase in the apprehension of Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal entry at railway stations located near the border.

Moreover, the area has also historically served as a transit corridor for Rohingya movements between India and Bangladesh.