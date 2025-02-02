Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has requested a response from the central government regarding the use of two invasive, non-native fish species as biological agents for controlling mosquito populations in various states, including Assam.

The case involves the introduction of Gambusia Affinis (Mosquitofish) and Poecilia Reticulata (Guppy) into water bodies as a method to control mosquitoes.

These fish species were released in several states, such as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh, according to the plea. Additionally, the Guppy species was introduced in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, and Odisha.

The National Biodiversity Authority has classified these fish species as “invasive and alien” due to their harmful impact on local aquatic ecosystems, including depleting food sources for native fish species.

The petition also highlighted the ban on Mosquitofish in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

The plea referenced a report from the Invasive Species Specialist Group, which lists Mosquitofish as one of the 100 most problematic invasive species globally.

The NGT bench, consisting of chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, issued a directive on January 24, requiring the concerned parties, including the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Biodiversity Authority, and the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, to respond to the matter.