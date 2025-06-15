Guwahati: A continuous gas leak from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) Well No. RDS-147A in Assam’s Sivasagar district has entered its fourth day, prompting authorities to evacuate around 70 families.

The leak began on June 12 at the Rudrasagar oilfield near Bhatiapar Barichuk, raising serious concerns among residents and drawing criticism from political leaders.

The incident occurred during a perforation operation aimed at reviving an old crude oil well that was not in active production.

ONGC had contracted SK Petro Services, a private firm, to carry out the task. During the operation, gas began leaking uncontrollably, resulting in a blowout that continues to release toxic fumes into surrounding areas.

ONGC’s Crisis Management Team (CMT), led by Director of Technology & Field Services Vikram Saxena, took charge of the situation on Saturday. Engineers have mobilized key equipment and launched the “well killing” process to stop the leak. “We are monitoring the situation continuously and working on a war footing to bring it under control,” an ONGC spokesperson said.

While the gas leak has not caused any fire or physical injuries, dense fumes continue to impact the health and environment of nearby communities.

Responding to safety concerns, local officials evacuated 70 families and set up a relief camp in Bangaon. Authorities have arranged food, medical care, and shelter for the displaced residents. “People are experiencing nausea and headaches due to the strong gas odor. Many can’t even cook because using fire poses a risk,” a senior official from the district administration noted.

Medical teams from the Health and Animal Husbandry Departments are assessing the health of residents and livestock in the surrounding areas.

Members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) visited the affected site on Sunday and expressed outrage over what they described as ONGC’s slow and careless response. “Residents are terrified. The sound and smell of the gas leak are unbearable. ONGC has shown little regard for public safety,” a Congress spokesperson said.

The APCC called for an investigation into ONGC’s outsourcing practices, accusing the company of hiring underqualified private contractors under the pretense of privatization. The team also conveyed party president Gaurav Gogoi’s message of support to affected families and urged both the state government and ONGC to prioritize community safety.

An ONGC engineer explained that the leak began during a logging perforation process designed to shift the production zones in the dormant well. “The moment we started the perforation, gas escaped uncontrollably, leading to the blowout,” the engineer stated.

Although ONGC officials remain hopeful that they can contain the leak within a short period, public pressure is mounting for a long-term solution and stricter safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.