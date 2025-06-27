Guwahati: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday announced that the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has successfully capped the gas blowout at its crude oil well in Assam’s Sivasagar district after 16 days of continuous leakage.

The incident occurred at Well No. RDS 147A of Rig No. SKP 135 at the Rudrasagar oil field in Barichuk, Bhatiapar on June 12. The well was being operated by SK Petro Services, a private firm contracted by the state-run ONGC.

The Union Minister confirmed that the capping operation was completed at 11:15 am on June 27 without any injury, casualty, or fire. “This was achieved in the shortest possible time following best safety and engineering practices,” Mr. Puri stated on social media platform X.

ONGC has successfully capped the blow out of well RDS#147A at 1115 hours hrs today. This blow out started on 12th June and has been capped successfully within shortest possible time following all the best practices.



— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 27, 2025

He credited the success to the coordinated efforts of ONGC’s crisis management team and international well control experts. “Meticulous planning and execution ensured a safe resolution, highlighting the team’s high level of competence in crisis management,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, approximately 350 families from nearby areas were evacuated following the blowout.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state administration for their support during the operation.