Pathsala: A growing menace of overloaded tractors carrying AAC blocks and bricks is causing significant damage and posing a serious threat to commuters on the roads of Pathsala town in Assam.

Incidents of materials falling from these overloaded vehicles have resulted in damage to numerous smaller vehicles, raising alarm among local residents.

Locals have voiced strong concerns over the rampant violation of traffic rules by tractor drivers. They allege that many tractors ply the roads without regulation number plates, indicating a lack of enforcement by the concerned authorities.

They criticized the authority concern for the absence of strict measures against these erring drivers.

The situation is particularly concerning due to the presence of numerous schools and colleges in the area.

The overloaded tractors, often driven recklessly, pose a significant danger to students and other pedestrians who frequent these roads.

While officials from the district transport office occasionally conduct awareness campaigns on traffic rules in Pathsala, locals claim that these efforts are insufficient.

They criticize the lack of concrete action to address the root cause of the problem.