Udalguri: The All Assam P.H.E. Asthayee Sramik Karmachari Parishad has launched an indefinite strike, demanding the fulfillment of long-standing demands.

Casual workers, including Care Takers, Volunteers, Pump Operators, and Jal Mitras, who have played a crucial role in implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, are protesting against the lack of fixed wages and inadequate working conditions.

Despite years of appeals and multiple rounds of discussions with government officials, including the Chief Engineer of PHE and the MLA, their grievances remain unaddressed.

Workers are demanding the implementation of minimum wage laws, the transfer of employment responsibilities from User Committees and Panchayats back to the PHE Department, social security provisions, and the reappointment of workers who have been left without employment.

“We have exhausted all avenues for peaceful resolution,” said Jal Mitra Dhruba Swargiary. “Numerous representations and protests have been ignored. We are now compelled to resort to an indefinite strike. Any disruptions to water supply will be the direct consequence of the government’s inaction,” he said.

The strike commenced on January 3rd and is expected to significantly impact water supply across the state.

Workers staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Executive Engineer’s office in Tangla, Udalguri district, as part of the statewide protest.