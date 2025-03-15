Assam Police academy to emerge as India's number one academy, says Amit Shah

Guwahati: The Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah on Friday stated that the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy of Assam will become India’s number one police academy in 5 years.

Inaugurating the first phase of the revamped police academy named after Lachit Barphukan in Assam’s Golaghat district at Dergaon on Saturday, Amit Shah said that he came to know about Lachit Barphukan when he was 7.

“During his journey of education, he could not find the name of Lachit Barphukan in any book all over India. But today, his biography is now available in 23 languages, and he continues to inspire children across the country,” Shah said.

In the event, Amit Shah also laid the foundation stone for the next phase. After the inauguration, Amit Shah took a tour of the building. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

Shah also highlighted the effort of the Assam Government to bring up Lachit Barphukan’s name all over India.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma played an important role in uplifting the Police Academy by naming it after Lachit Barphukan, Shah said.

Union home minister said, “Over 10,000 youths have laid down arms and joined the mainstream in Assam, with peace returning to the state during the last 10 years,” Along with MoUs worth Rs 5 lakh crore signed at Advantage Assam, the Modi government is additionally bringing infrastructure projects worth another 3 lakh crore,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Himanta said, “Taking forward Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s focus on SMART policing, the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy will house a weapon simulator to prepare our forces for real world combat scenarios without the hazards & costs involved and ensure their basic training.”

Notably, the project cost of the first phase of construction of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy is Rs 167.4 crores, and the cost of the second phase of the housing project of the academy is Rs 425.48 crores, the official said.