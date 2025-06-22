Guwahati: Guwahati police of Assam arrested four Afghan nationals, identified as Aman Khan, Rizwan Khan, Yusuf Zahid, and Asif Rana, for residing in India without valid documents.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided their rented house near Little Flower School in Hatigaon, uncovering several suspicious documents.

According to a senior Assam Police official, the group has lived in Assam since 2015 without proper authorization.

Investigators are now probing evidence that the Afghans possibly ran an illegal money-lending operation in Guwahati.

Police registered the case at Hatigaon Police Station (Case No.?112/25) and are working to trace the group’s entry into India and uncover the extent of their activities during their undocumented stay.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated a strict stance against illegal immigration, instructing security forces to remain vigilant along the international border.