Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, along with several other Congress leaders and workers, was detained by the Assam Police on Friday.

According to APCC media cell chairperson Bedabrata Bora, Bhupen Kumar Borah has been taken to the 10th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara, where he is currently detained.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, APCC working president and Sarukhetri MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Barkhetry MLA Diganta Barman and APCC social media chairperson Ratul Kalita have also been detained by the police.

Congress spokesperson Rituparna Konwar said that Ripun Bora has been taken to the Basistha police station.

Bedabrata Bora, while condemning the police action, said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s attempt to suppress democratic protests was an act of cowardice.

“We strongly condemn this action by the police. This attempt by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intimidate Congress leaders and workers and suppress democratic protests reveals his cowardice,” he said.

Bedabrata Bora said that the Congress had been planning to pay homage to Mridul Islam, who allegedly died in police action during a protest earlier this week.

“Today, the Congress had planned to pay homage to Shaheed Mridul Islam, hold interfaith prayers and submit a memorandum to the Governor demanding a judicial investigation. However, while implementing this programme, the party president and other leaders were unjustly arrested. The Pradesh Congress strongly condemns this action,” he added.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah late Thursday night said that the protest by the Assam Pradesh Congress on Wednesday resulted in a law and order situation due to certain actions of the protesters.

He said that a suo moto case has been registered at the Latasil police station in Guwahati under BNS sections 74/115(2)/121(1)/189(2)/189(3)/191(2)/195(1)/195(2)/223(b) read with section 94 of the Assam Police Act, 2007 and section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

“Investigation will proceed as per provisions of law,” CP Barah added.