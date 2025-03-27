Assam Police nab mastermind of online trading scam in Kolkata

Guwahati: Assam Police have nabbed Mohammad Shakir Ahmed, the mastermind behind the massive online trading scam in Barak Valley from Kolkata, and brought them to Sribhumi for interrogation, an official said on Thursday.

The official said that a special task force of the Badarpur police of Assam successfully nabbed Shakir and his brother, Mohammad Jabir, from Mukundapur, under Jadavpur Police Station in Kolkata who had been absconding for an extended period.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police took the duo into custody and transported them to Sri Bhumi Police Station, where the police are currently interrogating them at the office of the Superintendent of Police.

According to reports, Sakir and his network collected huge sums of money from individuals across Barak Valley under the pretense of online trading. After defrauding investors, they went into hiding.

“Following a formal complaint from a victim from Badarpur authority registered a case against Sakir at Sribhumi police station, where he allegedly started the fraudulent trading scheme”, police said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police are perpetuating their investigation to track down Rajdeep Dev and other possible associates involved in the scam, the police added.