Assam Police seize Rs 24 crore worth yaba tablets

Guwahati: Assam Police on Sunday seized Rs 24 crore worth yaba tablets and arrested two individuals in Sribhumi district along the inter-state border with Mizoram.

According to the official, police conducted the operation based on intelligence inputs.

During the operation, the authorities intercepted a truck at the Puwamara bypass and discovered the contraband items, hidden in a secret compartment of the truck, the official added.

Superintendent of Karimganj district Police Partha Protim Das said, upon inspecting the vehicle, police found 80,000 yaba tablets concealed within the truck.

Following the seizure, police also arrested two suspects, who were the residents of Cachar district in Assam’s Barak Valley.

Officials have launched an investigation to trace the supply chain and identify those involved in the trafficking network, SP Das added.

A senior officer confirmed that the street value of the seized drugs will be around Rs 24 crore as per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) standards.