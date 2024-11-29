Guwahati: The prime suspect in the murder of a woman from Assam in Bengaluru was arrested on Friday.

The woman was allegedly murdered earlier this week and the incident only came to light on November 26.

The deceased was identified as Maya Gogoi Deka, a resident of Guwahati, Assam.

The woman according to the latest reports was a vlogger and was also working as a student counsellor.

Maya was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a service apartment in Indiranagar of Bengaluru.

The suspect, identified as Aarav Hanoi from Kerala had been on the run since.

However, after an extensive operation, the suspect was arrested by the Karnataka Police.

The exact details of the arrest were not shared by the police till the filing of this story but, reports stated that he voluntarily surrendered before the police.

According to reports, Maya and Aarav checked into The Royal Living service apartment on November 23.

CCTV footage shows Aarav exiting the apartment on Tuesday at 8:19 am, after which his mobile phone was switched off.

Staff at the service apartment alerted the police after detecting a foul smell emanating from the room.

Police found an old kitchen knife and a nylon rope, which Aarav had ordered online, at the crime scene.

Police stated that the body was slightly decomposed, indicating that the murder may have occurred at least a day before.

The victim’s sister filed a complaint, stating that Maya and Aarav were well-acquainted and the family was aware of their relationship.

However, the motive behind the murder is still not known.

Police have launched a probe into the motive behind the murder.