Guwahati: The Government of Assam has announced the promotion of several Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers to higher ranks.

These promotions, effective from January 1, 2025, recognize the officers’ dedication and contribution to public service and the management of the state’s rich natural resources.

Dr Sonali Ghosh has been promoted to the rank of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Ghosh, who previously held the position of Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park.

Sushil Kumar Daila currently on Central Deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the rank of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Similarly, P Sivkumar who is also on Central Deputation, has been allowed a proforma promotion to the rank of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Muanthang Tungnung Chief Conservator of Forests, Research Education, and Working Plan in Assam has been promoted to the rank of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

Sunnydeo Indradeo Choudhary, Divisional Forest Officer of North Kamrup Division, has been promoted to the rank of Conservator of Forests.

Rohini Ballave Saikia attached to PCCF(WL) & CWLW, Assam, has also been promoted to the Selection Grade in the same pay scale.