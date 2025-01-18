Guwahati: Assam’s leading dairy cooperative, Purabi Dairy, achieved a significant milestone during the recent Magh Bihu festival, recording daily sales exceeding 2 lakh liters of milk and milk products.

This represents a 35% increase compared to the previous year’s Magh Bihu sales.

The surge in demand, particularly for curd (70% increase) and cream (40% increase), underscores the growing trust and preference for Purabi products among Assamese consumers.

“We are delighted by the people of Assam‘s continued support for our products, which are made from milk sourced directly from local farmers,” said SM Hussain, Marketing Head of WAMUL, the parent organization of Purabi Dairy.

“This success reflects our commitment to quality and expanding our distribution network,” he said.

New Milk Booth Inaugurated

To further enhance accessibility, Purabi Dairy inaugurated a new milk booth at Ganeshguri in Guwahati. The booth was inaugurated by prominent Assamese personalities, including actors Moloya Goswami and Sagarika Goswami.

Sameer Kr Parida, Managing Director of WAMUL, said, “This is the fifth Purabi Milk Booth in Guwahati, reflecting the brand’s growing popularity across the state. We plan to establish ten more booths in Guwahati to ensure greater accessibility for our customers.”

Parida emphasized the focus on freshness and quality, directly sourced from Assamese farmers.

He expressed confidence in the future growth of Purabi Dairy and its contribution to the dairy sector and the livelihoods of farmers across Assam.

Satya Brata Bose, Managing Director of NEDFL, highlighted the success of Purabi Flavoured Milk, launched last year. With a strong market response, the product is now available at over 2,500 sales points and is poised for expansion beyond the state.

Bose further emphasized the support of the Assam government, with plans to establish new dairies in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Dhemaji, enabling Purabi Dairy to handle 10 lakh liters of milk annually within seven years.

This expansion will benefit over 1.75 lakh farmers across the state.

The new milk booth, established under the Company Owned Franchisee Operated (COFO) model, will offer a range of products, including lassi, flavored milk, ice cream, curd, fresh cream, ghee, and paneer.