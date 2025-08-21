Agartala: Tripura Police recovered a large consignment of Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh, from Mati Nagar, a border village in the state’s West District, late on Wednesday night.

According to Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey, the police received a tip-off on August 20 regarding a substantial stock of narcotics stored at the residence of Mangal Miah in Mati Nagar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We immediately reached the location, cordoned off the house, and carried out a raid. The room belonging to Mangal Miah was locked, but in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, we broke it open and searched the premises. We recovered 40,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakh in the illegal market,” the SDPO said.

The accused managed to escape and is currently absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him.