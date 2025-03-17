Assam reopens Teacher's Transfer Portal, apply by April 30

Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the reopening of the Teacher’s Transfer Portal during a press conference on Monday, aiming to enhance awareness about the transfer process.

Teachers seeking transfers are advised to update their profiles and submit applications via hrmsassam.in as per the prescribed guidelines.

The portal enables teachers to apply for inter-district transfers starting tomorrow, with April 30, 2025, as the deadline.

The Education Department plans to complete the process during summer vacation. Priority will be given to teachers with over 10 years of service, while differently-abled teachers can apply for priority consideration after two years.

Senior officials present at the event included Shri Narayan Konwar, IAS, Secretary of the Department of School Education, Dr. Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, and Smt. Deepika Choudhury, AES, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup Metro, among others.