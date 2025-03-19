Assam: Residents seek action amid severe riverbank erosion in Bajali

Guwahati: Amid the widespread devastation leaving many people homeless by the Severe riverbank erosion at Kathalmurighat in Assam’s Bajali, the residents of the area are seeking swift action by local authorities at the earliest.

Sources said the river is swallowing huge chunks of land by the river at Bajali. The residents of the area have been complaining to the authorities to look after the situation. However, the local administration has failed to initiate proper measures to stop soil erosion, which led to a grudge among the people of the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With the absence of a permanent bridge, local residents use temporary bamboo spans for crossing, which is vulnerable to daily travel. The arrangement is highly risky, especially for pregnant women and school children who need to use these unsafe routes in order to access vital services.

“The river has been washing away massive stretches of agricultural land, residential houses, and public spaces. However, the authority has implemented nothing to put an end to the recurring crisis. The near collapse of a nearby mosque has also intensified the urgency for immediate action”, the residents said.

Residents of the area also faulted the concerned MLA for allegedly neglecting developmental initiatives in the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, the residents are requesting the government to take immediate action to implement sustainable measures to safeguard the people’s lives and property.