Guwahati: A shocking Right to Information (RTI) disclosure has exposed large-scale corruption in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) concerning the procurement of 10 sets of super sucker machines for clearing the city’s drains.

The RTI findings show that GMC paid an inflated price of Rs 25.73 crore for the machines, nearly three times their estimated market value of Rs 7.43 crore.

A super sucker machine, or sewer suction cum jetting machine, is a specialized vehicle designed to remove mud, slurry, grit, and other materials from sewer systems using high-velocity jetting.

The RTI findings allege that the then Urban Affairs Minister, Ashok Singhal, played a direct role in the controversial procurement. Sources also suggest that Singhal influenced the entire process, from selecting suppliers to finalizing the inflated price.

These revelations raise serious questions about whether he personally benefited from the deal or whether the funds served other vested interests.

Despite growing demands for an independent investigation, authorities have not taken any action against him, raising suspicions of a political cover-up.

Political Cover-Up and Opposition’s Compromise

The scandal has sparked political controversy, with opposition parties demanding a House Panel investigation against Singhal in the Assam Legislative Assembly last week. However, Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected the request, shielding those responsible from scrutiny.

Congress MLAs, who could have challenged the decision, were notably absent when the House reconvened, allowing proceedings to continue without resistance. Meanwhile, Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, who raised the issue, was immediately suspended by Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

Inflated Prices and Dubious Procurement Process

Documents obtained through the RTI, revealed by activist Dilip Nath, show that GMC procured the 10 sets of super sucker machines—each comprising two vehicles—at an exorbitant price.

Actual market value: Rs 74.34 lakh per set

Price paid by GMC: Rs 1.28 crore per set

Total market price for 10 sets: Rs 7.43 crore

Total amount spent by GMC: Rs 25.73 crore

Excess amount paid: Rs 18.30 crore

GMC also procured the machines from two suppliers—TPS Infrastructure Ltd and Mandy Enterprises—on September 2, 2021. Each set includes the Dump Tank Model Tata 1512 and the Main Unit Model Tata 1918.

Ongoing Financial Burden on GMC

Despite the massive expenditure, the efficiency of these machines remains questionable. Each unit consumes significant diesel, leading to high operational costs:

Dump Tank fuel consumption: 5-6 liters per km

Main Unit fuel consumption: 12-15 liters per hour

Diesel cost per hour: Rs 1,350

Total fuel cost for 48 hours: Rs 21,600

Labor cost (30 workers per day): Rs 10,000

Total cost per day for drain cleaning: Rs 51,600

Drain cleaning capacity: Only 4 meters per day



Outsourcing and Mismanagement

In 2023, GMC outsourced the operation and maintenance of these machines to a private party, shifting the burden of fuel and repairs. However, this raises further concerns about transparency and accountability.

Public Outrage and Demand for Action

The revelations also have triggered outrage among citizens and activists, who are now demanding an independent probe into the matter. With political interference blocking a House Panel investigation, calls for anti-corruption agencies to scrutinize the deal are growing louder.