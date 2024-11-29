Guwahati: At least seven persons were arrested by the police in Sribhumi (Karimganj), Assam for allegedly purchasing some stolen items.

According to reports, the persons were from some prominent families.

They purchased refrigerators, televisions, inverters, and washing machines which were reportedly stolen.

These items were allegedly stolen by two employees at the “Home Fashion” electronics store on Kalibari Road.

The accused were identified as Bhaskar Bhattacharya and Sudipta Das,

Reports added that after they stole the items from the electronics store, they sold them to the seven persons at a heavily discounted price.

Based on the complaint by the owner of the establishment the police initiated an investigation and apprehended the duo along with the seven others.

All the suspects were remanded to judicial custody and Assam Police have begun an investigation.