Guwahati: Six men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and filming the incident in Guwahati, Assam.

The alleged gang rape took place in the Boragaon area of Guwahati.

The victim was allegedly assaulted and raped by nine men, who also filmed the act and circulated the disturbing video on social media.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Nijarapar locality of Boragaon a few days ago.

The persons arrested were identified as Kuldeep, Pinku Das, Mrinal, Gagan, Bijay, and Saurabh.

A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the remaining three accused.

The three persons on the run were identified as Robin Das, Dipankar and Krishna.

Police said that further investigation regarding the incident is being carried out.