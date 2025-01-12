Guwahati: On a crisp January evening in Guwahati, the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium came alive with the evocative rhythms and stories of India’s classical heritage.

Sonal Mansingh, a legendary exponent of Bharatanatyam and Odissi, led the audience on a spellbinding journey with her latest masterpiece, Bhava-Ganga – The Perennial Flow of Creation. This wasn’t just a performance; it was a celebration of art’s transcendent power to unite humanity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event, organized by the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) and sponsored by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), drew a diverse crowd of art enthusiasts, cultural connoisseurs, and distinguished dignitaries.

Among them were Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who graced the evening as Chief Guest, alongside other esteemed personalities.

As the lights dimmed and the stage transformed into a sacred space, Dr. Mansingh addressed the audience, sharing the essence of her creation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Bhava-Ganga is more than a performance. It is a journey into the spiritual and cultural essence of India, a testament to the timeless power of art to connect and inspire,” she said.

Her words set the tone for the evening, promising an experience that was both reflective and celebratory.

From the first notes of the accompanying music to the final bow, Bhava-Ganga held the audience in rapt attention. The performance masterfully wove together dance, music, and storytelling, showcasing universal values through the lens of Indian traditions.

Conceptualized by Dr. Mansingh, the presentation drew on India’s ancient narratives, reinterpreted for a modern audience. It paid homage to Assam’s rich cultural heritage, making the venue—Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra—a fitting backdrop for this artistic dialogue.

Dr. Mansingh’s ties to Assam run deep. A recipient of the prestigious Srimanta Sankardeva Award in 2023, she has long championed the region’s cultural significance.

“Assam embodies the spirit of India’s diverse traditions. Through initiatives like Bhava-Ganga, I hope to nurture these connections and celebrate the universality of our art forms,” she said.

The evening’s program included poignant retellings of legends such as Angaavataran (The Descent of Ganga), Kevat Prasang (The Fortunate Boatman), and Varanasi (The Divine Union of Devi Annapoorna and Shiva Mahadev). Each segment resonated deeply with the audience, breathing life into India’s sacred stories and encouraging reflection on their enduring relevance.