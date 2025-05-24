Assam: Sribhumi jail constables accused of raping mentally challenged woman

Guwahati: Two police constables in Sribhumi district of Assam, have been accused of raping a mentality challenged woman inside the jail premises.

The incident allegedly took place inside a barrack of the jail premises on Friday night.

According to Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das, the victim, who is specially-abled, was reportedly called to the jail quarters by the accused constables, Hareshwar Kalita and Brojendra Kalita. The two men allegedly committed the crime inside the premises, violating the trust and safety expected within a law enforcement facility.

Security personnel grew suspicious and intervened, catching the accused in the act. Both men were immediately detained at the scene. The distressed victim was rescued and taken for a medical examination.

SP Partha Pratim Das confirmed, “The woman has undergone medical tests. Both accused have been arrested and are currently held at Sribhumi Police Station. The investigation is ongoing, and legal proceedings have begun.”

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across the district, with locals demanding strict and swift action. “Those who are meant to protect us have become the violators,” said a local resident, reflecting public anger.

Additional SP Headquarters Pranabjyoti Kalita added, “We received a call around 1:00 to 1:30 am from jail security personnel reporting the assault. Inspector Debananda Dutta and Sub-Inspector Rana Deb immediately reached the spot. It was confirmed that two jail officials assaulted the woman. The night patrol team apprehended the accused and brought them to the police station along with the victim.”