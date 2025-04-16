Guwahati: A team of Sribhumi Police arrested three individuals and seized 16,000 Yaba tablets during an anti-narcotics operation at Baliabazar in Assam on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Sribhumi Police team was actively engaged in a routine anti-narcotics drive when they intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Baliabazar.

As part of their investigation, the police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and discovered a concealed stash of Yaba tablets hidden inside black plastic bags.

These tablets, commonly known for their harmful stimulant properties, are often trafficked in large quantities across regions.

However, their identities have yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

Police registered a formal case against the suspects under relevant narcotics and drug laws, for further legal action.

In response to the successful operation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly praised the efforts of the Sribhumi Police.

The Chief Minister took to his X handle and wrote “Dealing with the drugs nexus. Last evening, @sribhumipolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Baliabazar where a vehicle was intercepted and 16,000 Yaba tablets were seized. 3 people have been arrested. Good job @assampolice.”

