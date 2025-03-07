Assam: SSPC oppose MoUs for Dima Hasao

Haflong: The Sixth Schedule Protection Committee (SSPC) strongly condemned and opposed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for Dima Hasao under Advantage Assam 2.0 on 25th February between the District Administration, DICC, and private companies for the district.

The committee convener Daniel Langthasa in a press meet on Friday said that SSPC strongly opposes the signing of MoUs as it bypasses the N C Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

“Only NCHAC has the sole right to sign such agreements. This dilution of its powers is unacceptable as it undermines the autonomy guaranteed under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. We demand an immediate review and reversal of these MoUs to uphold the Sixth Schedule’s autonomy.” Langthasa said.

The residence of Umrangso oppose the setting up for new cement industries by the Mahabal Cement. Recently it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a Rs. 11000 crores (US$1.26bn) investment at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. The new plant would be located in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The villagers have filed a case regarding the matter. Gauhati High Court ordered to halt any processing of setting of cement factory. And the firm is working in Umrangso under the police protection.

Langthasa added that the industry department falls solely under the jurisdiction of NCHAC. Any agreements relating to industries in the district must be exclusively handled by the council.

“Allowing the district administration to overstep its mandates threatens tribal autonomy and undermines the council’s powers.” Langthasa added.

He said that they are not against development or investment through Advantage Assam 2.0. The state authorities must focus on green energy and agriculture base industries.

The committee urged the authority to revoke all MoUs signed without the sole authority of the NCHAC.